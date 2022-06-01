President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

Sharif landed in Ankara on Tuesday on a three-day trip, which marks his first visit to Turkey since he assumed office in mid-April after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote following political turmoil. Sharif's visit coincides with the anniversary of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Ankara.

During his visit, Sharif highlighted the favorable relations between his country and Turkey, as he vowed to transform Pakistan into a self-reliant, politically stable country.

“These historical relations are grounded firmly in common religious, cultural and linguistic links and transcend political changes on either side. This year both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. In these seven and a half decades, the two sides have always stood by each other in the face of all changes,” he said, adding that the two countries support each other on all issues of core national interest – whether it is Jammu and Kashmir or the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday said Sharif's official visit to Turkey will bring a "new dimension" to bilateral ties.

He made the remarks after a meeting in Ankara. "Met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of brotherly Pakistan. His timely visit will bring new dimensions to our outstanding relations," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

As the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, Turkey will continue to enhance its cooperation with "friendly and brotherly" Pakistan, Çavuşoğlu also said.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion over the next three years, according to a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

"The Prime Minister noted that the bilateral relations were exceptionally warm as the people of the two countries shared special bonds that dated back centuries," the ministry said in a statement.

Sharif also highlighted the convergence between the two countries on a range of regional and international issues, it added.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is aimed at enhancing cooperation with Turkey in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, education, and technology sectors," the premier's office tweeted ahead of the visit.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement that the prime minister "will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers, SAPMs, and senior officials," using an acronym for special assistants to the prime minister.

"A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will travel separately to Turkey to participate in the business engagements," the statement added.

"The Turkish Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Health would call on the Prime Minister during the visit," the statement said.

The statement also hailed that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is underpinned by structured institutional mechanisms.

"The historic and long-standing relations between Pakistan and Turkey are firmly anchored in common faith, shared history, and a glorious tradition of mutual support to each other on issues of core interest. The Turkish leadership and government have steadfastly supported the just cause of Kashmir. Turkey is an important and active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The two countries have convergent views on a range of issues including peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Palestine, and countering Islamophobia," it said.

