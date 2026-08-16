President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sat down with Al-Jazeera Arabic as his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) marks its 25th anniversary and the Turkish leader boosts his influence in the wider region.

The interview, scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday evening, touched upon regional issues and Türkiye’s role amid tensions in the Middle East. On the landmark Mecca Joint Defense Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan that he signed earlier this month, Erdoğan underlined that Egypt might join the pact. The president also renewed Ankara’s commitment to the stability of Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, while hinting that he may visit Syria soon, two years after the fall of the Baathist regime following a popular revolution.

Under Erdoğan, Türkiye has pivoted toward a greater role in the Middle East, with which it shares a common heritage. Over the past two decades, it has evolved into a key diplomatic actor rather than a mere bystander.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, which Erdoğan signed in the birthplace of Islam alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, is one result of Türkiye’s rising diplomatic profile.

Under the pact, the three countries plan to establish strategic political and military mechanisms involving their defense and foreign ministers, as well as their chiefs of general staff or armed forces commanders. Military cooperation is expected to expand gradually, beginning with command-post and field exercises before progressing to joint drills involving land, naval and air forces, air defense assets and unmanned systems.

One highlight of the agreement is that an attack on one party will be viewed as an attack on all. The signatories reject claims that it poses a threat to other regional countries, and since the signing, Turkish officials, primarily Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, have emphasized that the pact is open to expansion.

Egypt, another key actor in the region, emerged in rumors regarding potential expansion. Erdoğan confirmed this in his interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic, stating that Cairo could join them. “This agreement has sent an important message to the world,” Erdoğan was quoted as saying.

The three countries in the defense agreement have been stepping up relations in recent years. To an extent, the deal is part of Türkiye’s vision of cementing unity among Muslim countries. Erdoğan himself has repeatedly highlighted the need to achieve this unity, particularly in the face of Israel’s expansionist policies that target more and more countries in the region. At one point, Erdoğan implied in a speech that Türkiye may very well be a future target for Israel’s genocidal regime.

The president vowed that Türkiye would not abandon its neighbors, especially amid regional turmoil. On Syria, he said they were doing everything to support stability in the post-Assad period. He also declared his plans to visit Syria. Erdoğan had earlier hinted at a visit to the country; if it happens, it will be his first visit to Syria as president.

Türkiye enjoys good relations with its southern neighbor, Syria, following the ousting of the Baathist regime in 2024. Most Turkish ministers, including Fidan, have visited Damascus over the past two years. Turkish Ambassador to Syria Nuh Yılmaz also confirmed plans for Erdoğan’s visit in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Saturday.

“We hope that our president will be in Damascus before the end of this year,” Yılmaz stated, noting that Erdoğan loved Damascus and its landmark Umayyad Mosque. “Seeing Mr. Erdoğan and Mr. (Syrian President Ahmed) al-Sharaa together in the Umayyad Mosque would be a historic sight, a declaration of the two countries’ strategic partnership,” Yılmaz added.

In the Al-Jazeera interview, Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of Syria’s Kurdish community having a share of peace and stability in the new era, underlining that they would continue strengthening ties with Kurdish communities across the region. Syria recently made progress on a deal with the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, for its integration into the post-Assad state. Damascus also started restoring the rights of the Kurdish community, which the YPG claimed to represent.

Türkiye itself is pursuing a “terror-free Türkiye” initiative for the disarmament of the PKK, which has exploited disadvantaged Kurds for decades to cultivate recruits for its cause of a so-called “Kurdistan” in southeastern Türkiye. The “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, first proposed by government ally Devlet Bahçeli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), primarily aims to “reinforce the home front against external threats through Turkish-Kurdish unity,” as Bahçeli and Erdoğan have repeatedly emphasized in the past.

On Gaza, Erdoğan said that Ankara will continue to back Palestine and will continue its support. He criticized Israel for failing to adhere to the cease-fire and underlined that Hamas, on the other hand, met its commitments in good faith.

On Lebanon, Erdoğan stated that Israel’s ongoing attacks on the country were a serious source of concern, noting that he raised the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump during the latter’s visit to Ankara last month for a NATO summit.