President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Türkiye opposed the United States' decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles, warning that President Joe Biden’s decision will further escalate the conflict and prompt a reaction by Russia.

"We do not find this decision correct, nor do we approve of it," Erdoğan told reporters on his flight from Brazil, where he attended the G-20 Leaders' Summit.

Such developments might bring the region and world to the brink of larger war, he warned, saying that both Russia and Ukraine should focus on peace and maintain restraint.

"Even the smallest misstep would be akin to throwing a match onto a powder keg. Therefore, I urge everyone to act cautiously," Erdoğan said.

"President Biden's move will likely be interpreted as an attempt to fuel the conflict, ensuring it neither ends nor remains contained."

Ukraine on Tuesday fired long-range U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles at Russian territory for the first time after the White House authorized such strikes, drawing scorn and promises of retribution in Moscow.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a policy document that lowers the threshold for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in response to attacks by an enemy using conventional weapons.

The Kremlin warned Russia would retaliate against NATO countries that facilitate long-range missile strikes against Russian territory by Ukraine.