A new investigation revealed Monday that members of an espionage network who had been jailed last month were planning to kill a Chechen dissident in Turkey on the orders of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Before the exposure of the espionage network consisting of four Russians, one Ukrainian and one Uzbek national, the spies planned an assassination plot against a Chechen dissident living in Turkey named “Abdulhakim,” who fought in Syria in the opposition against the Bashar Assad regime.

According to information obtained by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the leader of the clandestine network, Bislan Rasaev, took orders from Kazbek Dukuzov and Adam Delimkhanov, a Duma deputy and cousin of Chechen leader Kadyrov, who is also sought by Interpol.

Dukuzov has also issued the orders for four assassinations against dissident Chechens in Europe since 2004.

MIT also revealed that Rasaev was planning to take weapons for the assassination of Abdula Abdulaev, codenamed “Ebubekir,” a smuggler and member of the Daesh terrorist organization. During raids carried out on the suspects' homes, weapons with lasers and silencer devices were found.

On Oct. 21, state broadcaster TRT News reported that six suspects had been jailed pending trial over an alleged plot against Chechen dissidents in Turkey. The suspects were held on charges of “political and military espionage,” and had been preparing “armed action and spying” against Chechen opposition figures, it added.

The report said they were initially detained in the Mediterranean province of Antalya on Oct. 8 in an investigation led by prosecutors in Istanbul. They are being held in Istanbul’s Maltepe prison.

The espionage charge carries a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

Many dissidents from across the Middle East and Central Asia have established bases in Turkey and are occasionally targeted.