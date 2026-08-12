Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Egypt on Aug. 13-14 for high-level talks aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and coordinating positions on regional crises, including Gaza, Syria, Libya and Sudan, Foreign Ministry sources said Wednesday.

During the visit, Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty are expected to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, which oversees preparations for meetings of the countries’ High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The two sides are also expected to discuss preparations for the council’s third meeting, planned to be held in Türkiye in 2028.

Fidan is expected to be received by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and hold separate talks with other senior Egyptian officials, the sources said.

The discussions are expected to cover political, economic, commercial and military relations as Ankara and Cairo seek to build on a rapprochement that has accelerated in recent years.

Fidan is expected to discuss steps to encourage further investment and business contacts, as well as cooperation in transportation, connectivity and energy. Potential projects involving hydrocarbons, electricity-grid integration, energy infrastructure and mining are also expected to be considered.

The two sides will also assess ways to expand military and defense industry cooperation.

Regional developments are expected to feature prominently in the talks. Fidan is set to underline the importance of addressing regional disputes through dialogue and diplomacy and of strengthening cooperation through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, including the R4 initiative bringing together Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The talks are expected to address diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring a cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Ankara is also expected to express support for Egypt’s diplomatic initiatives to end regional conflicts.

Gaza will be another major item on the agenda. Fidan is expected to call for an end to continuing attacks, full implementation of the cease-fire and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance. The ministers will also exchange views on the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.

The Turkish and Egyptian officials are also expected to discuss Israeli actions involving Lebanon and Syria and their implications for regional stability, as well as efforts to establish lasting security in Syria while preserving the country’s territorial integrity and unity.

Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and Sudan will also be on the agenda. Fidan is expected to emphasize Ankara’s support for Libya’s territorial integrity and political unity and discuss continued coordination with Cairo on efforts to achieve lasting stability there.

On Sudan, the minister is expected to reiterate Türkiye’s support for the country’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and stress the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in efforts to end the conflict.

Türkiye-Egypt ties

Relations between Türkiye and Egypt have gained momentum amid increasingly frequent high-level contacts and reciprocal visits, with Fidan and Abdelatty maintaining regular consultations and close coordination on bilateral and regional issues.

Abdelatty visited Türkiye on Nov. 12, 2025, for the first meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group and later attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 17-19, 2026.

Fidan most recently visited Cairo on June 20-21 to attend the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt is one of Türkiye’s leading trade and export partners in Africa. Bilateral trade reached about $8 billion in 2025, with the two countries aiming to increase the figure to $15 billion, a target set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and el-Sissi.

Turkish investments in Egypt have exceeded $4 billion, underscoring the growing economic ties between the two countries. Turkish-owned companies currently contribute to the employment of about 100,000 Egyptians.

The recent momentum in relations has also strengthened coordination between Ankara and Cairo on regional issues. The two countries have increasingly sought to use their expanding bilateral partnership to support diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and cooperation across the region.

Joint Planning Group

The Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group was established under a joint declaration signed on Feb. 14, 2024, on the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Egypt, the group is tasked with preparing meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and strengthening coordination across areas of bilateral cooperation.

The group held its first meeting in Türkiye on Nov. 12, 2025, under the co-chairmanship of Fidan and Abdelatty.