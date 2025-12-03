Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with a series of NATO and European Union officials in Brussels on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, with discussions focusing on the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, regional security and preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara.

The Turkish foreign minister met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as well as the Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel. In talks with Rutte, the two discussed the path toward ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, maritime security in the Black Sea and preparations for the 2026 NATO Summit, which will be hosted by Türkiye in Ankara. Turkish contributions to NATO operations and the role of Türkiye’s defense industry were also highlighted.

Fidan also held talks with U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, where the two reviewed the situation in Gaza. According to diplomatic sources, Fidan stressed that a sustainable cease-fire must be ensured and urged stronger international pressure on Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian aid into the besieged territory. The ministers also evaluated recent developments in efforts to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, with Fidan underlining that any eventual settlement must be just and lasting. The situation in Syria and Lebanon was also addressed.

Fidan continued his diplomatic engagements with senior EU officials, including Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy. Their discussion centered on relations between Türkiye and the EU, regional stability and ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

He also met with Marta Kos, the European commissioner for Enlargement. According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting in Brussels touched on EU-Türkiye relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.