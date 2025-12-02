Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, where discussions are expected to focus on the Russia-Ukraine war and Türkiye’s peace efforts to maintain Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The meetings will take place in two sessions. The first will be held among NATO member states’ foreign ministers and will center on alliance priorities, with the war between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on Euro-Atlantic security expected to dominate the agenda.

During the session, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to provide information on Ankara’s assistance to Kyiv. He will also emphasize the need to create space for diplomacy to achieve a just and lasting peace, sharing Türkiye’s views on recent developments and reiterating Ankara’s readiness to contribute to any credible peace initiative.

The second and final session will convene as the NATO-Ukraine Council, with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha and EU High Representative Kallas. Discussions are expected to address the state of the war, efforts to end the conflict and Ukraine’s ongoing reform process.

Ministers are also set to address developments on NATO’s eastern flank, the Alliance’s policies toward its southern neighborhood, the situation in the Balkans and the security implications of the Asia-Pacific region. Fidan is expected to outline Türkiye’s contributions to NATO and European security through its modern military capabilities and defense industry capacity. He will also brief Allies on preparations for the 2026 Ankara Summit.

Fidan is further expected to underline that the efforts to strengthen NATO’s European pillar must be complementary and avoid duplication and that EU defense initiatives should remain open to all non-EU NATO allies. He will highlight the importance of defense cooperation and reiterate Ankara’s expectation that all restrictions among allies in the defense sector be removed. Officials noted that Türkiye is among the top contributors to NATO missions and operations and will assume command of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) for the second time in October.

As the Foreign Ministry stated, Fidan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and several other counterparts.

The gathering will allow ministers to review the outcomes of the NATO summit held in The Hague last June and begin the first round of political consultations on preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit that Türkiye will host in Ankara on July 7-8, 2026.

Recently, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and after his return from South Africa, he held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his phone call, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s call for a fair and just peace between the two countries and expressed readiness to contribute to any diplomatic initiative and plan for permanent peace and direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Türkiye managed to bring the sides together in Istanbul in the past, and talks have led to further negotiations and prisoner swaps.