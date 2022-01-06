Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the ongoing developments in Kazakhstan with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in a phone call on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate on the details of the foreign ministers' conversation.

On Wednesday, the ministry said Turkey is closely following the developments in Kazakhstan, including the resignation of the government following mass protests over energy hikes, underlining that it values the stability of the country.

Noting that it has full faith that the Kazakh administration will overcome the crisis, the ministry said it hopes tensions ease soon.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are members of the Organization of Turkic States.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sacked the Cabinet Wednesday in an effort to head off unprecedented turmoil, following an energy price hike.

More than 200 people were detained during protests that swept across Kazakhstan following a new year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country.

Tokayev took office in 2019, handpicked as a successor by Nursultan Nazarbayev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.