Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey discussed the latest developments on the recently resumed grain deal, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The conversation between the two officials comes a day after Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the grain deal following mediation by Ankara and the U.N.

Çavuşoğlu and Makey also discussed bilateral ties, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

This July, the Black Sea grain export deal, mediated by Türkiye and the U.N., was signed between Russia, and Ukraine.

Last Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the deal due to Ukrainian attacks before returning to the deal on Wednesday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Over 10 million tons of grain has been sent through the landmark deal.​​​​​​​