Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be hosting his counterparts from nine countries over the next two weeks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will pay his first official visit to Turkey on June 6 after assuming office.

A trilateral meeting between Çavuşoğlu, his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan will also take place on Monday.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will be visiting on Tuesday, while Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will be on his first official visit to Turkey on Wednesday as part of the Turkish-Dutch Wittenburg Conference.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also arrive in Ankara on Wednesday with a military delegation to discuss the issue of a safe corridor to be created for grain tankers in the Black Sea.

Lavrov and his delegation are expected to meet with officials of the Turkish National Defense Ministry and military.

Following Lavrov's visit, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Turkey on June 9. It will be Baerbock's first official visit to the country after assuming office.

Çavuşoğlu will also host Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney on June 15.