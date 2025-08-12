Botswana’s International Relations Minister Phenyo Butale will visit Ankara on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers will meet on Wednesday and discuss the development of relations in areas such as trade, investment, transportation, infrastructure, development, education, health and culture.

As part of its win-win policy with the African continent, Türkiye will express its readiness to facilitate Botswana's opening of a diplomatic mission in Ankara, the sources added.

Fidan is also expected to highlight the importance of fully utilizing the Joint Cooperation Commission established between the two countries and of holding the commission's next meeting as soon as possible.

He is expected to highlight that Turkish businesspeople and investors undertaking projects and making investments in Botswana will help strengthen economic relations between the two nations.

Türkiye’s top diplomat is also expected to reiterate Türkiye's commitment to working toward strengthening cooperation between the two countries on a legal basis by finalizing agreements currently under negotiation with Botswana.

Regional and international issues will similarly be on the agenda.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara’s multidimensional foreign policy.

Türkiye’s engagement with the African continent has been gaining pace over the years. Since assuming office nearly two decades ago, first serving as prime minister, Erdoğan has been fostering ties with Africa, presenting Türkiye as a fairer player than the continent’s former colonial powers.

Ankara has emphasized its desire to advance relations with the continent based on a win-win relationship and equal partnership, while maintaining mutual respect. Both sides have been vowing to tap into their greater potential for further expanding and deepening relations.