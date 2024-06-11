Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his Kazakh, Belarusian and Ethiopian counterparts on the sidelines of the BRICS+ meeting in Russia on Tuesday.

Fidan met with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtileu, Ethiopian counterpart Taye Atske Selassie, and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.

The meetings took place on the margins of a BRICS+ meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan arrived in Russia on Monday to hold bilateral meetings in Moscow and to attend the BRICS+ session on the margins of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting on Tuesday.

BRICS was originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates having joined this January.

Ankara and Minsk enjoy favorable ties characterized by constructive dialogue between the two sides. Türkiye was the first nation to recognize the independence of Belarus, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.