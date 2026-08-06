Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday during his visit to Amman, where he attended a ministerial meeting on Jerusalem focused on ongoing Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Palestine.

Fidan met with the Jordanian monarch in the capital Amman, the Foreign Ministry said.

No further information on the meeting was as yet provided.

During the meeting, Fidan said nearly 20 Islamic countries discussed "collective measures" against Israel's recent violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that regional crises should not distract international attention from developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

On the sidelines of the broader meeting, Fidan also attended the fifth ministerial gathering of what he called the "Group of Four" – Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan.

Fidan said the participants focused exclusively on recent Israeli actions targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, as he reiterated Türkiye's determined stance regarding Palestine. He noted that regional crises, including the Gulf conflict, have not diverted Ankara's focus from Gaza, Jerusalem and the broader Palestinian cause.