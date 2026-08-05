Any violation targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque is regarded as an attack on the values of the Turkish nation, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday, stressing that regional crises, including the Gulf conflict, have not diverted Ankara's focus from Gaza, Jerusalem and the broader Palestinian cause.

Fidan participated in a five-party meeting in Jordan on Wednesday, bringing together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to discuss regional developments.

Speaking to reporters in Amman, Fidan said Türkiye remains fully engaged on developments in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque despite mounting tensions elsewhere in the region.

"The ongoing war in the Gulf and the regional and global repercussions of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have not distracted us from Palestine, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza or the West Bank," Fidan said. "If our attention shifts elsewhere, Israel will find it easier to carry out its violations in Gaza, Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem and the West Bank."

Fidan said ministers from nearly 20 Muslim-majority countries met in Jordan to discuss recent Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and possible collective diplomatic responses.

He said participants exchanged views on practical diplomatic measures, while reaffirming Jordan's historic custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Noting that Türkiye considers Al-Aqsa as one of the most sacred sites, Fidan said Ankara views any infringement against the mosque as a direct affront to the nation's values.

"Any attack on Al-Aqsa is regarded as an attack on the values of our nation," he said, adding that Türkiye would continue its diplomatic efforts to protect the holy site.

On the sidelines of the broader meeting, Fidan also attended the fifth ministerial gathering of what he called the "Group of Four" – Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan.

The ministers held detailed discussions on efforts to implement the Gaza Peace Plan, with Fidan noting that Türkiye and Egypt continue to play key mediation roles.

He accused Israel of obstructing diplomatic efforts, saying the government had repeatedly undermined peace initiatives through actions that disregard international law.

"We discussed how to respond to Israel's unlawful conduct and disregard for international norms," Fidan said, adding that the ministers agreed on a number of proposals to present to their respective leaders.

Fidan also revealed that the four countries are working on a regional vision document aimed at establishing a long-term framework for peace, stability and security across the Middle East.

He argued that such a roadmap should have been developed years ago and said it would represent an important first step toward resolving the region's chronic crises.

The foreign minister also criticized Israel's approach to cease-fire negotiations, saying the international community has witnessed a pattern of using diplomatic platforms to advance what he described as illegal policies rather than pursue peace.

Fidan warned that failure to curb Israel's expansionist policies would deepen instability beyond the Middle East and risk triggering wider international consequences.

While Hamas has fulfilled many of its commitments under internationally backed cease-fire proposals, he said, Israel has repeatedly derailed the process by introducing new conditions.

"Mediators have worked around the clock, but at every stage Israel has found another pretext while continuing to kill Palestinian children, bomb hospitals and demonstrate that it has no genuine commitment to peace," Fidan said.

He called on the international community to move beyond statements of support and develop concrete measures to ensure the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

Jordan hosted foreign ministers from a number of countries, from Egypt to Indonesia, as well as the secretary-general of the Arab League, for a ministerial-level meeting on developments in Palestine, particularly Jerusalem, a sacred city for multiple faiths whose eastern part is under Israeli occupation.