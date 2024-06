Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with North Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro's presidents, and the North Macedonian foreign minister in Skopje on Thursday, the ministry said.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Skopje prior to the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government," the ministry wrote on X.

The ministry also said Fidan met with North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, his North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani and Jakov Milatovic, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic.

Fidan was representing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the summit in Skopje.

Earlier this week, Fidan was in Moscow and held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting.