"In the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece is facing a casus belli, a threat with war if it exercises its sovereign rights,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a statement late Thursday after a meeting with his United States counterpart Antony Blinken.

“I have to say, Greece is facing daily provocation,” he claimed.

"Greece is committed to resolve disputes with diplomacy and always in accordance with international law," Dendias added.

Earlier, Greece expanded a defense agreement with the U.S. days after ratifying a separate deal with France at a time of high tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The agreement signed in Washington marks a deepening of U.S. relations with a longstanding European ally despite a growing focus by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Asia.

Greece and the United States signed a five-year extension of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, which has been renewed each year since 1990, with an understanding it will remain in force indefinitely afterward unless either country gives a two-year notice.

The extension also continues an expansion of access in Greece for U.S. troops, whose key hub is the NATO base at Souda Bay.

Signing the agreement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Greece "a strong and reliable ally" and pointed to the NATO partner's assistance in Afghanistan.

Neither Blinken nor Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias explicitly mentioned Turkey but Athens last year launched an ambitious program to buy weapons after a maritime standoff with the fellow NATO ally.

Tensions are once again rising between Turkey and Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration over maritime borders and drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean after several months of relative calm.

Last week, sources in the Greek Cypriot administration cited by local media rejected Ankara’s calls to stop explorations by a research vessel commissioned south of the divided island. The research vessel Nautical Geo had begun an ultrasonic study of the seabed south of the port city of Limassol last week.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Naval Forces Command pushed the research vessel back when it violated Turkey’s continental shelf, Defense Ministry sources said following the incident.

Turkey has sent drillships with a military escort to explore for energy on its continental shelf, stressing that it and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region. To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure the fair sharing of the region's resources.

Furthermore, tensions have also been riding high as Greece has been bolstering its military recently.

Despite having said that it has no intention of entering into an arms race with its neighbor and NATO ally Turkey, Greece announced recently the purchase of three new Belharra frigates from France with the option for one more.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said recently that Greece’s intention is not to carry out scientific research in Eastern Mediterranean but instead to violate Turkey’s continental shelf.

Çavuşoğlu, speaking during a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, underlined that the western border of Turkey’s continental shelf was determined with the maritime deal struck with Libya and that these borders were also registered by the United Nations.

Reiterating that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent violations of Turkey’s continental shelf, Çavuşoğlu said: “Most recently, Greece wanted to make scientific research and violated our continental shelf partly, even if just 1 kilometer. Their intent is not to make scientific research in this 1 kilometer but to violate our continental shelf.”