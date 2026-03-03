Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that Iran adopted a harmful “if I go down, the region goes down with me” approach, calling Tehran’s strategy wrong.

“Iran’s indiscriminate bombing of all these Gulf countries is an unbelievably wrong strategy,” Fidan told a live broadcast on TRT Haber news channel.

The top Turkish diplomat said the region is witnessing one of its most critical periods in decades, noting that the latest conflict involving Iran has intensified a cycle of instability that has already scarred the Middle East for the past 20 years.

Fidan said the course and duration of the conflict will depend largely on the goals of the actors involved. He noted two distinct objectives shaping the current military campaign: one focused on degrading Iran’s military capabilities, and another aimed at bringing about regime change.

“These are two very different concepts,” he said. “The length of the war, how it expands and the risks it creates will vary depending on which objective is pursued.”

He added that Türkiye has already begun coordinating with several countries to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. “Our priority is to form a common understanding with key partners and take steps that can stop the conflict from spiraling into something worse,” he said.