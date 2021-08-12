Irregular migration is not a new phenomenon, Afghanistan's ambassador to Ankara said Thursday, adding that they are working with Turkish authorities over the issue.

Addressing reporters in the embassy, Amir Mohammad Ramin evaluated the issues of Afghan migrants and Turkey's ongoing talks over the security and operation of the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport following the withdrawal of United States-led NATO troops from Afghanistan.

"We see criticism in the media. We completely understand this. However, irregular migration is nothing new. We are in close contact with the Turkish authorities, asking local authorities to identify illegal arrivals so that we can send them back," he said regarding the migration issue

Ramin attributes the arrival of especially young and male Afghans to two main reasons: "One of the reasons is economic, they also go to Iran, Pakistan. They work in agriculture during the summer season and return in the winter. The second reason is that in Afghanistan, families want them to go until the situation is stable, otherwise, the Taliban want them to fight."

Turkey is not a motel for migrants, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Wednesday and added that the country is taking the necessary steps against a possible crisis of irregular migration due to the situation in Afghanistan.

In a live interview with private broadcasters CNN Turk and Kanal D, Erdoğan underlined that Turkey is not a roadside inn, adding that, considering all matters, “we will take steps accordingly.”

The Turkish president also denied that there was a flow of irregular migrants across Turkey's borders, as it is currently being "exaggerated on social media."

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan due to the U.S. pullout from that country after two decades and the following surge of Taliban attacks.

The Taliban have rapidly captured several smaller administrative districts, and are now targeting towns and cities. They have captured nine provincial capitals from government forces over the course of six days.

Ramin also underlined that Turkey has been playing a major role in the security of the Kabul airport for a long time and added that Turkey's airport security mission will not be a military mission, but only a mission to contribute to stability.

"The idea of ​​the continuation of Turkey's important mission in Afghanistan is to maintain and strengthen peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said.

Commenting on Erdoğan's statement that he will meet with the Taliban, Ramin said: "I have listened to the president's statements. We are pleased with the position Turkey has taken in Afghanistan. We would appreciate any support at any level for Afghanistan's stability."

Erdoğan said late Wednesday that he could meet with the leader of the Taliban as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan. The Turkish authorities are working to set up talks with the Taliban, he added.

While the U.S.-led NATO troops are ready to completely withdraw from the war-torn country, Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always been comprised of noncombatant troops, has offered to guard and run Kabul’s airport after NATO troops withdraw.

Ankara has been holding talks with Washington on logistic and financial support for the mission, as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport.

The security of the airport is crucial for the operation of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan as Western forces pull out.

Ankara has been running military and logistic operations at the Kabul airport for six years as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

In exchange, Erdoğan has asked for financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions to be met.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has also called for a fair burden-sharing of the task given that the “uninterrupted, safe operation of the airport is indispensable for the continued presence of diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.”

At the end of a series of meetings with NATO leaders on the sidelines of the alliance summit in June, Erdoğan stated that Turkey was seeking Pakistani and Hungarian involvement in the mission in Afghanistan following the departure of the U.S.-led NATO force.

However, the Taliban have opposed Ankara’s proposal, saying that Turkey should also withdraw its troops in line with the 2020 deal for the pullout.