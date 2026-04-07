Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday underscored Türkiye’s growing role as a stabilizing force in the Middle East, praising Ankara’s recent diplomatic engagements with regional actors, including Riyadh, Islamabad and Cairo, to de-escalate tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran.

Speaking at the inaugural Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue, jointly organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) and the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia, Anwar said Türkiye’s approach under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offers a constructive model centered on dialogue rather than escalation.

“Türkiye, as a country not directly party to the conflict, has chosen dialogue over confrontation. This approach stands as an instructive example,” Anwar said.

Anwar noted that the idea for the Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue emerged from consultations with Erdoğan, adding that the meeting reflects a shared commitment to strengthening ties at a time when the international community is once again confronting the harsh realities of war in West Asia.

The Malaysian leader described the humanitarian toll of the conflict as severe, citing thousands of deaths, including schoolchildren, and the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure such as bridges, oil refineries and nuclear facilities.

“While countries like Türkiye and Malaysia call for an end to military operations and pursue diplomatic efforts to restore stability, the human and material costs of war continue to mount,” he said.

He further accused Israel of continuing attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as maintaining policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem that disregard Palestinian rights.

Anwar cautioned that the conflict risks expanding beyond a regional crisis, warning of long-term consequences for global energy security. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that any sustained disruption there could drive up prices, disrupt production systems and increase living costs for hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

“To prevent a crisis whose effects may last for generations, diplomacy must extend beyond governments to include institutions, industries and societies,” he said.

Turning to bilateral relations, Anwar said the Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue represents a tangible outcome of deepening ties between Türkiye and Malaysia, strengthened by close personal relations between the two leaders.

Anwar added that both countries aim to enhance collaboration in defense industries, semiconductor technologies, education, research and energy supply.

Highlighting Türkiye’s strategic position bridging Asia and Europe, he said Malaysia has long prioritized relations with Ankara and intends to further deepen cooperation in the years ahead.