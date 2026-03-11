President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for an urgent return to diplomacy to halt the escalating conflict involving Iran and the U.S., warning that the war risks causing widespread damage across the region and the global economy.

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), Erdoğan said Ankara has intensified diplomatic contacts with countries involved in the conflict as well as regional actors.

“We have established contacts with Iran, the U.S. and other relevant countries in the region. I have held more than 20 phone calls,” Erdoğan said. “This war must be stopped before it escalates further. If diplomacy is given a chance, it is possible to achieve this.”

He added that Türkiye is continuing diplomatic initiatives to help revive negotiations and prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

“We speak very carefully, choose our words with great care and act cautiously. We are taking the necessary precautions against bloody scenarios,” he said.

Erdoğan stressed that the Middle East has been facing a series of crises and conflicts for years, warning that the latest escalation has further destabilized the region.

“For a long time, crises and conflicts in our region have not ceased. Before existing conflicts end, new ones are added every day,” he said. “Most recently, the war launched against our neighbor Iran, following Israel’s provocations, has caused serious destruction.”

Reminding that the conflict has already taken a heavy toll, including 175 schoolgirls at an elementary school, almost 2,000 people, and senior Iranian officials and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he warned that the economic impact could be felt globally. “The attacks against Iran are also creating serious pressure on the global economy,” Erdoğan said.

“The entire world is preparing to pay the price of this war.”

The Turkish leader emphasized that Türkiye would not remain indifferent to crises in its region and would continue to take an active role in seeking solutions.

“As Türkiye, we are not a country that remains indifferent to crises around us or turns its back on friends and brothers in difficult times,” he said.

Türkiye has recently intensified diplomatic contacts with regional and international partners as fighting in the Middle East raises concerns about the risk of a broader regional conflict and its potential impact on the country’s security.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday to discuss the latest developments following the U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran and the broader regional conflict.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also held a series of phone calls with counterparts from several countries to discuss the escalating crisis.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan spoke separately with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

The discussions focused on the risks posed by the ongoing war and attacks affecting third countries.

Most recently, in another call on Tuesday, Fidan told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that any violation of Turkish airspace was unacceptable and said Türkiye would continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its security.

Furthermore, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also held a phone call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

The two officials discussed bilateral defense cooperation and regional security developments, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Unity in the region

The president also warned against attempts to inflame sectarian divisions in the region, saying such debates were harmful and should be avoided.

“Today, we are witnessing sectarian tensions being fueled on social media. Bringing these issues to the agenda again is not a coincidence,” he said.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s stance on regional peace, Erdoğan underlined Ankara supports the territorial integrity of all countries in the Middle East and seeks lasting stability.

“We stand for lasting peace in the Middle East,” he remarked. “We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We have no ambitions regarding the lands or sovereignty of any country.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the president also expressed hope that the gathering would bring positive outcomes for the country, the nation and democracy.

Thanking party members and guests for their participation, he also conveyed greetings to the AK Party organization working across Türkiye’s 81 provinces under the slogan “Everything for Türkiye,” as well as to the party’s 11.5 million members, delivering a message of unity and solidarity.