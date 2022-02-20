President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked the Democratic Republic of Congo for supporting Turkey's fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Erdoğan was welcomed in an official ceremony in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kinshasa, on the first leg of his four-day Africa tour on Sunday.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi.

"I would like to thank Congolese authorities for supporting Turkey's fight against FETÖ, the president said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the failed coup attempt in Turkey which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Members of the terrorist group disguise themselves as businesspeople running schools, media outlets or charity groups across the world.

FETÖ also has a presence in Afrıca, where it runs schools, which serve as cash cows for the terror group. Turkey has replaced the administration of such schools.

The Maarif Foundation is tasked with boosting Turkey's presence in the education sector abroad as well as taking over schools linked to the terrorist group. The foundation was established after the July 2016 coup attempt to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

Still, despite the efforts of Turkey and the Maarif Foundation, while steps have been taken, the FETÖ threat is far from disappearing in some African countries.

Erdoğan was initially welcomed in the Kinshasa International Airport in the capital by senior Congolese officials, including Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen'Apala and Turkey's Ambassador in Kinshasa Murat Ülkü.

After departing from the airport, Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony by his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi at the presidential palace.

Erdoğan is accompanied by senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and head of Defense Industries Presidency Ismail Demir.

After the DRC, Erdoğan is scheduled to visit the West African countries of Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

The four-day Africa tour is expected to focus on all aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for improving cooperation between Turkey and these countries in all fields.

During his visit to the Senegalese capital Dakar, Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish company. He will also inaugurate Turkey's new embassy building.

Erdoğan's visit to Guinea-Bissau will mark the first presidential visit from Turkey to the West African country.

Turkey hosted the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in 2021. The summit aimed to take relations between Ankara and the continent to a new level as new projects and areas of cooperation are within sight.