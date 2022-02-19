President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will leave on Sunday for a four-day tour to three African countries upon the invitation of his counterparts, the Turkish Communications Directorate announced on Saturday.

Erdoğan is set to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Senegal and Guinea-Bissau on Feb. 20-23, a directorate statement said.

The visit will focus on all aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for improving cooperation between Turkey and these countries in all fields, the statement added.

During his visit to Senegal’s capital Dakar, Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish company. He will also open the new embassy building in the capital.

Erdoğan's visit to Guinea-Bissau will mark the first presidential-level official visit from Turkey to the West African country.

Turkey's African policy, which encompasses political, humanitarian, economic and cultural spheres, is part of its multidimensional foreign policy. Erdoğan's visits to the DRC, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau are expected to offer opportunities for the increase of bilateral trade volumes in line with the determined targets and expansion of the investments of Turkish businesspeople in the region.

The Turkey-Africa relations gained new acceleration with the country's policy of "Strategic Africa," launched by Erdoğan in 2003. To this effect, the number of Turkish embassies in Africa has increased from just 12 in 2002 to 43 in 2021. Turkey became an "observer member" of the African Union in 2005, and the union declared Turkey a "strategic partner" in 2008.

The first Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit was held in Istanbul in 2008 while the second one took place in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. The third edition of the summit was in Istanbul again between Dec. 16 and 18 last year.

These diplomatic developments between Turkey and the African continent were also reflected in economic and commercial relations. Turkey builds its economic relations with African countries on the basis of equal partnership and win-win negotiations.

As of last year, Turkish companies had undertaken more than 1,150 projects across the continent with a total value exceeding nearly $70 billion. The value of Turkey's investments across Africa surpassed $6 billion, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

In 2021, Turkey's foreign trade volume with Sub-Saharan Africa jumped 24.8% year-on-year to hit a record high of $10.7 billion. Turkish exports to countries in the region soared 31% to $7.9 billion in the same period, while its imports were up 10% to $2.8 billion.

