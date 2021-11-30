President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Qatar on Nov. 6-7 to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Erdoğan said Monday that he is also planning to pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February, underlining that similar steps made with the UAE will be taken to mend broken relations with Egypt and Israel.

Erdoğan last week hosted Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), as Turkey and the UAE seek to repair their relations and increase economic cooperation. The visit by the crown prince, seen as the de facto leader and the force behind the UAE’s foreign policy posture, was his first official trip to Turkey since 2012, and the highest-level visit by an Emirati official since relations hit a low as the countries have battled for regional influence and backed opposing sides in conflicts.