Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko will visit Türkiye on Wednesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional issues, the Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

“In the talks to be held on Thursday, Aug. 7, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Senegal will be discussed in all their aspects and steps to deepen cooperation at the strategic partnership level will be evaluated,” Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on social media.

Regional and international issues will also be on the agenda of the two leaders, Duran added, saying that agreements to strengthen ties between Türkiye and Senegal are expected to be signed during the visit.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara’s multidimensional foreign policy.

Türkiye’s engagement with the African continent has been gaining pace over the years. Since assuming office nearly two decades ago, first serving as prime minister, Erdoğan has been fostering ties with Africa, presenting Türkiye as a fairer player than the continent’s former colonial powers.

Ankara has emphasized its desire to advance relations with the continent based on a win-win relationship and equal partnership, while maintaining mutual respect. Both sides have been vowing to tap into their greater potential for further expanding and deepening relations.

The Turkish Embassy in Dakar, which was established in 1962, is one of the first Turkish diplomatic missions on the African continent.

Senegal, which gained independence from France in 1960, stands out in West Africa owing to its stability and institutionalized democracy. Muslims comprise 96% of its 16 million population. Most people, such as those affiliated with the Muridiyya, Qadiriyya and Tijaniyyah, are devout followers of Sufi orders. This has prevented extremist elements from influencing the country's Muslim population.

As part of its foreign policy toward the continent, Türkiye increased the number of its embassies in Africa from 12 in 2002 to 44 by 2024.

African countries also increased their embassies in Türkiye, and the number of African embassies in Ankara rose from 10 in 2008 to 38 in 2024.

Ankara's increasing diplomatic presence on the continent has led to stronger ties, particularly in political, economic and cultural areas. The number of mutual visits in the past five years has exceeded 500.

Erdoğan has made 53 visits to 31 African countries, making him the leader who has visited the continent most often.