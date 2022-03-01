Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Tuesday called on Kosovo to support Turkey's fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Şentop met with Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu in the capital Ankara.

Speaking to media during his meeting with Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Şentop said, "People who have committed crimes in Turkey should not be protected in friendly and brotherly countries."

Noting that Turkey has a strategic and cultural relationship with Kosovo, Şentop said that Kosovo's well-being is important for regional peace.

For her part, Osmani-Sadriu thanked Turkey's support for peace in the Balkans. She also requested support for the voice of Kosovo to be heard on international platforms.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated the coup of July 15, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured. FETÖ has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private educational institutions that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.