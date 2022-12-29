Türkiye's leading development aid body initiated a 10-month project in the remote Bangladeshi regions of Moulvi Bazar and Bagerhat to provide assistance to some 300 underprivileged girls and their families.

The project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), titled "Give me a chance," will be carried out by Sports for Hope and Independence, a social service organization using sports for social development.

"The idea of this project is to use football as a tool to empower girls and at the same time use a football pitch to educate girls and their parents about their rights," said a statement by Sports for Hope and Independence.

The statement added that besides the girls and their families, other members of their communities would benefit indirectly from the project.

It underlined that the project's main aim was to create a safe space for girls to express themselves, overcome stereotypes of their participation in sports, and raise awareness about their rights.

A girls' football championship was held on Thursday at Sri Mangal, Moulvi Bazar, as a part of the project.

Şevki Mert Barış, TIKA's coordinator in Bangladesh, and SHI Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sharmin Farhana were also present at the occasion.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Barış said the project was "really exciting" and that Bangladeshi people, including girls, had shown their interest in football during the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Therefore, the active participation of girls in this project is no surprise. Bangladesh has a very dynamic and talented young generation, and Bangladeshi girls once more showed what they can do when they have the opportunity," he added.