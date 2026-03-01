Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi on Sunday. Foreign Ministry sources said two ministers discussed efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in the region.

Fidan engaged in a phone diplomacy since Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran on Saturday. Türkiye champions diplomacy to resolve the conflict which heightened after Iran responded, striking Israel, U.S. bases in the region and targets in the Gulf countries. Oman was mediating between Iran and the United States on the former’s nuclear program before talks in Geneva apparently collapsed.

Israel and the U.S. launched a joint military operation against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the "Iranian regime."

The strikes came after the latest round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks concluded in Geneva on Thursday, where both sides had described the atmosphere as serious and constructive under Omani mediation.

Last June, the U.S. had struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.