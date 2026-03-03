The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) National Security Council convened Monday under President Tufan Erhürman to assess regional developments following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks across the Middle East.

According to a statement from the TRNC Presidency, the council evaluated the security situation triggered by large-scale U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran and discussed possible implications for the TRNC under various scenarios.

The meeting, called by Erhürman, brought together senior officials including the parliament speaker, the prime minister, the foreign and interior ministers, the commander of the security forces, the leader of the main opposition party and the head of the civil defense organization.

The U.S. and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, killing several senior Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and regional locations hosting U.S. military assets, escalating tensions across the Middle East.

Following the council meeting, Erhürman contacted Turkish authorities for diplomatic coordination and held a phone call with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The two discussed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on emerging security concerns.

Foreign Ministry advisory

On Feb. 28, the TRNC Foreign Ministry issued a travel and safety advisory for its citizens in Iran and Gulf countries.

In a written statement, the ministry said the security environment in the region had entered a “sensitive and fragile phase” as a result of Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran. It said developments were being closely monitored in coordination with Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and through TRNC diplomatic missions in the region.

“Our citizens in Iran and Gulf countries are advised to remain in safe areas and closely follow statements and warnings issued by local authorities,” the ministry said.

The statement added that in emergencies, “citizens could contact TRNC diplomatic missions in the region or the Foreign Ministry’s 24-hour Consular Call Center at +90533 851 40 06.”

The ministry expressed hope that the current situation would not escalate into a broader conflict or lead to further humanitarian losses, urging citizens in Iran and Gulf countries to follow official instructions from the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions.