It is vital that calm on the ground is preserved in Libya after the Dec. 24 presidential elections, which are part of the United Nations-led political process, were postponed, President of the U.N. General Assembly at its 75th Session Volkan Bozkır said Saturday.

“In Libya the holding of elections in a fair, credible and independent manner, recognition of the election results by all parties and the exercise of authority by the new government throughout the country, are critical in terms of ensuring the unity and integrity of Libya,” Bozkır underlined on Twitter.

He highlighted that the elections must be held on a “solid legal basis, that is reached through the broadest possible consensus, among all relevant institutions, in accordance with the Libyan Political Agreement.”

“At this stage, it is important that, the calm on the ground is preserved and all aspects related to elections are decided by Libyans, through a legal framework and on the basis of common understanding,” Bozkır urged.

He added that following the elections, any political illegitimacy or power vacuum until the formation of a new government, should be avoided for the well-being of the people of Libya.

“All Libyan parties, should act with a sense of responsibility and prudence,” he stressed.

“The political process, must be Libyan-led and Libyan-owned, and conducted under the auspices of the United Nations," he added.

Turkey has voiced it continues to support the Libyan people and the U.N.-facilitated political process in the country.

“We see elections in Libya as a vital turning point in the transition period and support them,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement following the postponement of elections.

Turkey and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Turkey's aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces.

Libya's house of representatives last week deemed the vote, meant to bring an end to the years of conflict in the North African nation, "impossible" to hold on time.

The poll was meant to take place just over a year after a landmark east-west cease-fire in a country that has been ravaged by a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

But the run-up to the country's first-ever presidential election has been overshadowed by angry disputes over its legality and the candidacies of several controversial figures, including Gadhafi's son, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi.

One point of contention was a presidential elections law controversially passed by Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, which critics say bypassed due process and favored his ally, Haftar.

The law was strongly opposed by factions in western Libya, where Haftar had waged a yearlong battle to seize Tripoli.

The electoral board has suggested pushing the vote back by a month to Jan. 24, but given the enmity between the eastern-based parliament and authorities in Tripoli, agreeing on a new date will be far from easy.

The delay is also embarrassing for the U.N., which piloted the October 2020 cease-fire and initiated a dialogue process intended to help stabilize the country.

U.N. envoy Jan Kubis quit just a month before the polls, and American diplomat Stephanie Williams was appointed as the U.N. secretary-general's special adviser on Libya.

No sign in sight for polls

More than a week after the delayed Libyan presidential election, seen as crucial for restoring stability to the conflict-ridden country, no sign appears in sight that the long-awaited vote will be held any time soon.

Last week, Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah headed a government meeting, his first since he filed his candidacy to run for president last month.

Under an electoral law, state officials running in the presidential election have to temporarily quit their posts.

Dbeibah's return to his position has reinforced doubts that the polls will be held soon.

His interim government took office in March after it was elected in a U.N.-brokered process with the aim of leading Libya until the Dec. 24 polls.

Dbeibah said on Thursday his government had worked to reestablish security in the North African country, Libya’s state news agency LNA reported.

"Despite frustration at not holding elections, the conflict is still political, not through infighting or war," he added.