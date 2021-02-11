Turkey on Thursday rebuffed a U.S. call to release a jailed businessperson accused of being involved in a quelled coup attempt, maintaining that the judicial process is ongoing and must be respected.

The U.S. State Department's Wednesday call to release the suspect is inconsistent with the rule of law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Osman Kavala's case is still being tried by Turkey's independent courts and the judicial process must be respected, he added.

Underlining the firmly established rule of law in Turkey, Aksoy said that no one has the authority to dictate how the country's courts carry out judicial proceedings.

Aksoy turned the tables on the U.S., slamming the country for refusing on legal grounds to extradite Fetullah Gülen, the U.S.-based leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), responsible for the attempted 2016 coup.

"It is an unprincipled and inconsistent approach to expend efforts to interfere in an ongoing legal process in Turkey," he added, given that Gülen is wanted for trying to overthrow the Turkish government.

FETÖ, which posed as a charity with religious undertones for decades, had managed to infiltrate its members into law enforcement, the military, the judiciary and the bureaucracy over many years. Most of the moles were recruited before they applied to the military, police or law schools, and FETÖ is accused of stealing questions and answers to exams to better facilitate planting its members without suspicion. Authorities started cracking down on the group's network after the 2016 coup attempt that killed 251 people.

Despite Turkey's extradition requests, bilateral legal agreements and warnings that the terror group poses a danger to the countries in which it operates, not just Turkey, many FETÖ members to this day enjoy their full freedoms living in different countries around the world.

FETÖ's fugitive head Gülen continues to live in the U.S. despite Turkey having sent seven extradition requests to Washington, with little progress being reported.

Kavala was arrested one year after the FETÖ coup attempt but was not charged for his involvement in the plot at the time. Following his acquittal and release in February, he was immediately rearrested on new charges.

Henri Barkey, an American academic and former adviser to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is also on trial for attempting to overthrow the government. The duo is also being charged with political and military espionage and could face life imprisonment plus additional prison terms.

Barkley was absent from the first hearing which Kaval attended via videolink from the Istanbul prison where he is being held.

The indictment against Kavala and Barkey alleges that the defendants took “active roles in the coordination and continuation of the coup attempt by FETÖ members in favor of foreign states and monitored the execution of actions and intervened in the progress (of the coup) via the coordination and contacts they had established when necessary."

Kavala helped establish the Turkish branch of prominent Hungarian-American tycoon George Soros' Open Society Foundation, and his arrest has stirred trouble in Turkey-U.S. relations. The U.S. State Department's call in July for Kavala's release irked Ankara, which has asked its NATO ally not to interfere in its domestic affairs and respect the rulings of its courts.