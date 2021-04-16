Turkey's presidential spokesperson on Friday condemned Israel's latest attack on Gaza.
"We strongly condemn Israel's airstrike on Gaza during the (Islamic) holy month of Ramadan," Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter.
He reiterated Turkey's support for the Palestinian nation and called on Israel to "immediately" cease the attacks.
On Thursday, the Israeli army claimed on Twitter that it hit targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, an ammunition factory and a tunnel used for weapons shipments in Gaza.
No casualties were reported in the attack, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter in the field.
The densely populated Gaza Strip has been under an Egyptian-Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas took over the strip.
The blockade has undermined living conditions in the coastal enclave.
More than 2,160 Palestinians were killed, most of them civilians, and some 11,000 injured in an Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip in 2014.
