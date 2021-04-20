“Egypt has invited us at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Later on, we will sit down to discuss appointing ambassadors with Mr. Shukri,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a televised speech late Tuesday, referring to his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Çavuşoğlu also said that Turkish diplomats will visit Egypt for official talks in May.

“We have worked on some roadmaps, and previously we agreed to not go against one another at the international level. We kept our promise, but when they didn’t, we responded,” he said, referring to the tensions about the Muslim Turkish minority in Greece’s West Thrace and the situation in Cyprus.

Regarding the strained relations between the two countries, Çavuşoğlu said that the tensions were due to the coup that overthrew Egpyt’s first democratically-elected President Mohammed Morsi.

“We have always been against the coup in Egypt. This was not because the Muslim Brotherhood was targeted. Should al-Sissi have been overthrown with a coup, we would have sided with him too,” he concluded, reiterating that Turkey is against anti-democratic coups by principle.

Çavuşoğlu and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry spoke by phone Saturday, their first direct contact since a push by Ankara to improve strained ties between the regional powerhouses.

A Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı will go to Egypt in early May, Çavuşoğlu told a live broadcast on NTV, as he highlighted the significance of Egypt in the region.

"Egypt is an important country for the Muslim world, Africa, Palestine and everyone. The stability and prosperity of Egypt are important for everyone," Çavuşoğlu said.

Last month, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contact with Egypt and wanted to improve cooperation after years of tensions that began with the disruption of relations in 2013.