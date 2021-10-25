"Our intention is not to create a crisis, and those embassies backtracked in their statement of adherence to the Vienna Convention. We expect the ambassadors to act accordingly from now on," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement late on Monday after a cabinet meeting amid row over jailed businessperson Osman Kavala.

The 10 embassies in Turkey announced earlier on the same day on Twitter that they abide by the Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which calls on the envoys not to interfere in the internal affairs of the states they serve in.

"It was my duty as the head of state to respond to that insult," he said, referring to his earlier statement that he had instructed Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to declare the 10 ambassadors as persona non grata.

"The 10 embassies' statement on businessperson Kavala was aimed at Turkey's sovereignty and an insult to our judiciary; Turkey's judiciary does not take orders from anyone," he added.

The announcement by the US, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Germany and France came after all the 10 countries last week called for the release of Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessperson who has been imprisoned over his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests and subsequent riots, and the 2016 coup bid.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the statements by Western embassies that they would abide by the diplomatic convention not to interfere in the host country's domestic affairs, according to presidential sources.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry had summoned the ambassadors of these countries, accusing them of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.

Kavala and eight others accused of organizing the Gezi Park protests in 2013 were acquitted of all charges in February 2020 but an appeals court overturned that ruling in January. A court recently ruled that he will remain in prison until a hearing scheduled for Nov. 26 takes place to determine whether he will be released or not.

Kavala is also accused of involvement in the failed 2016 coup attempt. Those charges were combined with the Gezi case in February.