Turkey expects Albania to take immediate action against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) structure in the country and not let bilateral relations be overshadowed for this reason, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday while addressing the Albanian Parliament.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana earlier in the day, Erdoğan also once again underlined the threat of the FETÖ.

"It is obvious that this structure, which has the blood of innocents on its hands, poses a great threat not only to Turkey but also to every country in which it exists," he said.

"It is our sincere expectation that more concrete, decisive and rapid steps will be taken against the FETÖ organization in Albania in the coming period," he added.

Just as Turkey did its part for the peace and tranquility of the Balkans, it is also one of the guarantor countries working to ensure peace and tranquility for the future, Erdoğan also said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

A total of seven agreements were signed between Turkey and Albania in the fields of disaster and emergency management, media, state archives, culture and art, security, youth and sports.

Before the joint press conference, agreements were signed between the two countries in the presence of Erdoğan and Rama.

Handover of 500 housing units

Earlier in the day, President Erdoğan attended a handover ceremony for over 500 housing units a Turkish agency built for earthquake victims in Albania.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdoğan said that Turkey will stand with Albania out of fellowship, which means being there when needed without waiting for a call.

"We are crowning the friendship between Turkey and Albania with the handover of these houses," he said.

A total of 522 housing units, worth some 42 million euros ($48 million), were built for the northwestern town of Laç, which was struck by a quake in November 2019, Erdoğan added.

Over 50 people died in the 6.4 magnitude quake, including seven children, and 900 were injured. Some 1,200 buildings were destroyed.

After the quake struck, Ankara sent Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Health Ministry teams to the region to help search, recovery and aid efforts.

During the ceremony, Erdoğan was also given honorary citizenship in the local Kurbin municipality.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Albanian Prime Minister Rama hailed the day as "extraordinarily special.”

Mentioning a conversation he had with Erdoğan before he became premier in 2013, Rama said: "(Erdoğan) told me that ‘Albania and Kosovo are in my heart. Albanians are in the hearts of the Turkish people. I want you to be my brother.’ ... I am honored to consider myself Erdoğan’s friend.”

Telling how he is frequently asked about his close friendship with the Turkish president, Rama underlined that Erdoğan is a person who does what he says and says what he does.

Erdoğan arrived in the capital Tirana early Monday and was welcomed by Rama with an official ceremony.

Before the dignitaries began their talks, the national anthems of both countries were played. The Turkish president was also presented an honor guard.

Erdoğan's visit comes at the invitation of the Albanian prime minister.

During his visit, all aspects of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Albania and steps to enhance bilateral cooperation were expected to be discussed.

Erdoğan also inaugurated the historic 18th century Hajji Ethem Bey Mosque in the capital Tirana, which was restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).