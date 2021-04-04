Turkey on Sunday expressed condolences to Indonesia over Sunday's deadly floods in which at least 44 people have died.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by floods in the East Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia," said a Foreign Ministry statement.
Extending condolences "to the brotherly people and Government of Indonesia," the ministry wished "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives."
