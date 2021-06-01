Turkey and Pakistan should lead the Islamic world together, Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Tuesday, indicating that real Islam must be explained amid rising Islamophobia.

Şentop who was on an official visit to Pakistan and who was received by Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi discussed bilateral relations as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Hailing relations between the two countries, Şentop pointed to the historic and friendly ties between Turkey and Pakistan.

“Our joint goal is to further enhance relations between our parliaments, which are the representatives of our people, through mutual cooperation and regular meetings,” he stated.

He added that efforts were ongoing to reduce the negative effects of the pandemic in the fields of health and economy.

Turkey and Pakistan have a well-established relationship spanning decades. On top of the nations' political and economic interactions, many Turkish humanitarian agencies, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), are active in the country, providing assistance to those in need. During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan in February 2020, the two countries signed a series of memorandums of understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting bilateral trade, economic engagement, communication and cultural ties.