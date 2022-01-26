"We are ready to host presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in Turkey for negotiations," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a televised interview late Wednesday, reiterating that Turkey is ready to help any way it can to defuse tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

"There is no way Turkey can be OK with the tensions in Ukraine," he said.

"We want peace in our region, and we are ready to help to diffuse tensions any way we can."

Erdoğan also emphasized Turkey's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed his hopes that the region won't see a full-fledged war.

"Turkey has reiterated many times its commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said.

"I'm hoping that Russia won't launch a full-fledged invasion. We also have to tell Russia why some of its requests are unacceptable."

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also said earlier that Turkey is ready to play a role in de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, adding that President Erdoğan will be traveling to Kyiv to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy in a couple of weeks.

Kalın's remarks came at an online webinar titled "Russia-Ukraine Tension: What is at Stake for Europe and NATO?" organized by the Circle Foundation.

Kalın said President Erdoğan has been talking with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy.

The president recently also said that Turkey could mediate between Ukraine and Russia amid increasing tensions in the region.

In its initial response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Ankara's offer while speaking to journalists in Moscow, saying: “The fact is that Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbass. It will be impossible to find solutions to the problem at such a summit.”

However, in a later statement, the Kremlin said that if Turkey and Erdoğan can use their influence to encourage Ukraine to implement the 2014 Minsk Protocol, Russia would welcome it.

“It is our hope that this region does not become a region dominated by war,” Erdoğan noted. “Let this region walk into the future as a region dominated by peace.”

The Minsk meetings between Ukraine and Russia will be held in Istanbul, Turkish diplomatic sources said last week, without indicating a precise date as tensions in the region have reached a new high.

The sources underlined that Turkey’s position remains clear, namely to decrease tensions, prevent an escalation and enhance dialogue.

"Talks and efforts on holding the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group, comprising Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Istanbul continue," they elaborated.

NATO member Turkey has good ties with Moscow, though it opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya. It has forged energy and defense cooperation with Russia while opposing Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.

Moscow insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine but has at the same time laid down a series of security demands – including a ban on Ukraine joining NATO – in exchange for de-escalation.

NATO allies have signaled their willingness to keep talking but Moscow has demanded a written response on its proposals for security guarantees.

On the Russian wish list are measures that would limit military activities in the former Warsaw Pact and ex-Soviet countries that joined NATO after the Cold War.

Ukraine has been fighting Moscow-backed forces in two breakaway eastern regions since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

More than 13,000 people have been killed, and the latest Russian troop build-up has also greatly rattled their neighbors in the Baltics.