Turkey aims to evacuate its military staff from Afghanistan as soon as possible, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday.

Noting that the Turkish troops are trying their best to implement evacuation plans at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport despite extraordinary conditions and congestion, Akar said Turkey aims to ensure that the operation goes ahead smoothly.

“We would like to thank our friendly and brotherly allies Pakistan and Tajikistan for their contribution to our activities and cooperation in the region,” Akar said.

The defense minister noted that the evacuation is taking place in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant institutions.

The Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that Turkey has begun evacuating its armed forces from Afghanistan after evaluating the current situation and conditions.

The first plane carrying 345 Turkish military staff, including civilian personnel, is expected to land in the capital Ankara at 11:45 a.m. local time (8:45 a.m. GMT).