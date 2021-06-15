President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented an exclusive book providing details on Turkey's counterterrorism efforts during his one-on-one meetings with country leaders at the NATO summit in Brussels Monday.

He presented the book, "Turkey's Fight Against Terrorism," which outlines the country's efforts against the YPG/PKK, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh, to United States President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The book, prepared in English by Turkey's Communications Directorate, comprises three chapters, one for each terrorist organization.

It stresses that Ankara expects its allies to respect its sovereignty rights as well as its sensitivity for security. It also urges them to concretely stand with Turkey in its fight against terrorism.

The book, through documents of international reports, also highlights some Western countries' support for the YPG/PKK under the pretext of fighting Daesh terrorists.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETÖ is accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.