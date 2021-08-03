Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın held a phone call with Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to United States President Joe Biden, on Tuesday. In the call, they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, especially regarding Afghanistan, Tunisia and Cyprus.

According to a statement from Ankara, ideas were exchanged on possible steps to be taken to further advance Turkey-U.S. relations and cooperation.

It was emphasized that forest fires have become a global problem that many countries are increasingly exposed to, and that solidarity and cooperation in the fight against these disasters was essential.

The two officials pointed out that international cooperation is essential in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to ensure an environment of stability and peace.

It was also agreed that the restoration of democratic and constitutional order in Tunisia should be encouraged.

Kalın stated that the issue of Cyprus should be understood correctly by the international community and that the two-state solution should be supported as it represents a fair approach.

It was also stated that Turkey will continue to cooperate with the international community in order to contribute to regional peace and stability.