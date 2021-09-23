Turkey's priority in Syria has always been the protection of civilians through security and humanitarian aid, Ankara’s permanent United Nations representative to the Geneva office, Sadık Arslan, said on Thursday.

Speaking on a 46-page report prepared by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic on the humanitarian situation in Syria between July 1, 2020, and July 30, 2021, Arslan highlighted that around nine million Syrian live their lives through the direct or indirect aid of Turkey.

He reminded that the Bashar Assad regime is responsible for the hunger, disruption in basic services and prevention of humanitarian aid for 10 years as it can be seen most recently in southern Daraa province.

Syrian regime troops recently entered Daraa al-Balad, the birthplace of the uprising against Assad's rule, for the first time since it lost control over the area a decade ago.

Army units set up at least nine checkpoints across the city under a Russian-brokered deal between the army and the opposition that was finally agreed on this week. Previous ones had faltered over disagreements over the extent of army control in the area and disarming the opposition.

The regime said state authority was finally established to restore order and security in an area where the first peaceful protests against the Assad family rule broke out in 2011 before security forces cracked down and the unrest developed into civil war.

On the other side, Arslan criticized that the report did not touch on the human rights violations of the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian wing, the YPG, which controls large swathes of the country’s northeast with U.S. support.

“We have to be on caution regarding separatist agenda in Syria and the violations conducted by terror groups.”

Locals in YPG-controlled areas have long suffered from its atrocities. The terrorist organization has a lengthy record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruiting child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and being responsible for forced displacement in Syria.