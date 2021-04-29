Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) citizens believe that the "two-state solution model" will be more useful in reaching a sustainable and permanent solution to the Cyprus issue.

Anadolu Agency (AA) asked TRNC citizens about the "two-state solution model on the basis of sovereign equality," which was defended by the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey and brought to the table at the unofficial Cyprus conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ahmet Cabacaba said: "I also support the two-state solution. I am 62 years old. How many presidents have come and gone since my childhood? We sat at the table with the Greeks, nothing is happening. For me, the best solution is to have two separate states. Both sides will be peaceful and happy in this way."

Noting that he supports TRNC President Ersin Tatar and that he is in Geneva with a new vision, Cabacaba said that after the establishment of two separate states, he expects the TRNC to be recognized by the countries that support the U.K., Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Cabacaba stated that they will be better in the future with the support of the homeland, Turkey. "Turkey's support is very important for us," he said.

Four years after their last peace talks failed, rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders met in Geneva this week to explore elusive "common ground" on the divided Mediterranean island. However, no common ground could be found in the negotiations.

Turkish Cypriot Baki Dilekçi emphasized that in his opinion, neither the world nor the people of Cyprus have any chance other than agreeing on a "two-state solution," Nicosia, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), April 29, 2021. (AA)

Dilekçi said, "We want the flags of the TRNC to be waved and participate in international competitions. We expect the TRNC to be recognized in the international arena, and the world should see this."

Stating that minority communities will face the danger of extinction one day, Dilekçi stated that the generations before them experienced this danger in Cyprus.

Hatice Özerlat similarly expressed: "I also support a two-state solution in Cyprus. I do not believe that there will be an agreement with the Greeks anymore. We have been waiting for over 50 years, we have always suffered."

Özerlat stated that although the Greek side said "no" in the Annan Plan referendum in 2004, they received all the aid, while the Turkish Cypriots continued to suffer.

Emphasizing that it is very important for them to preserve the TRNC as a state, Özerlat said that there is no hope for living with the Greeks.

Özerlat stated that the recognition of the TRNC is extremely important and added that direct flights from abroad are also essential.

Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong struggle between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the United Nations to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

The island has been divided since 1964 when ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power. The TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot administration, backed by Greece, became a member of the European Union in 2004, although most Greek Cypriots rejected a U.N. settlement plan in a referendum that year, which had envisaged a reunited Cyprus joining the EU.

Ekrem Tayfur stated that they support the two-state solution. Pointing out the importance of the official recognition of the country, Tayfur stated that the TRNC "should stand on its own feet."

Mehmet Kanan expressed that he supports the two-state solution model, which he advocates for the leaders of Turkey and TRNC.

Kanan said, "We want the TRNC to be recognized and preserved as a state. In this way, our country will be in the position of a country that stands on its own feet. Our fathers have struggled for this for years, we have struggled to become a separate state for years. We also want to see what it is in return."

Stating that a federal solution in Cyprus will not be long-lasting since the two communities can be divided again, Kanan said that the two-state solution is ideal.

Selim Terzi also stated that there should be a two-state solution and the recognition of the TRNC would be much better for them.

Terzi said: "We prefer a two-state solution because it will increase the possibility of official recognition of the TRNC. It was already a model that did not work for us, but federation negotiations have been held for so many years."