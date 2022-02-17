A team of senior Turkish officials Thursday held meetings in Jerusalem ahead of the Israeli president’s planned trip to Ankara, officials said, as the two countries work to repair strained ties.

“The parties discussed preparations for the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey, bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as various regional issues,” Herzog’s office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement.

Ibrahim Kalın, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy adviser and government spokesperson, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal led the delegation that also meet Palestinian authorities on Wednesday.

Herzog met with Kalın and Önal, who also held talks with other senior officials, including Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Eyal Shuiki, director-general of the Israeli Presidential Office, said an Israeli press release.

“Turkey and Israel have broad influence in the region, and both have agreed that the rehabilitation of relations can contribute to regional stability,” the statement added.

The parties discussed preparations for Herzog’s visit, bilateral ties, as well as various regional issues.

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın (2nd R) and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal (R) hold talks with Israel's Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz (2nd L) and Eyal Shuiki (L), director-general of the Israeli Presidential Office, in Jerusalem, Feb. 17, 2022. (Israeli Presidency via AA)

Herzog’s trip is said to take place on March 9 and 10. Erdoğan has hailed the visit as an opportunity to “open a new chapter in relations between Turkey and Israel.”

Erdoğan earlier this month expressed Turkey’s interest in resuming talks with Israel on using its natural gas and transporting it to Europe.

Turkey and Israel had previously attempted to cooperate on energy resources, but those talks had never moved very far.

The trip to Jerusalem came a day after Kalın and Önal met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

The delegation assured Turkey's commitment to the Palestinian cause and its continued support to the Palestinian people within the framework of a two-state solution.

Bilateral relations as well as regional issues, including Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa causes were also discussed during the trip, Kalın said on Twitter on Thursday.

In recent months, Turkey and Israel have been working on a rapprochement, with Erdoğan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, holding telephone talks with Herzog.

In November, Erdoğan also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a rare exchange between the two countries, the first such contact between an Israeli prime minister and Erdoğan since 2013.

Relations between Turkey and Israel hit a low in 2010 following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish aid ship, the Mavi Marmara, en route to deliver humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip. The raid killed 10 activists.

The event caused an unprecedented crisis that saw both countries recalling their diplomatic envoys.

In 2013, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s apology to Turkey and the payment of $20 million (about TL 38 million at the time) in compensation to the Mavi Marmara victims, Turkish-Israeli relations entered a period of normalization.

In December 2016, both countries reappointed ambassadors as part of the reconciliation deal and reiterated several times the necessity to further improve bilateral relations.

The two countries once again expelled each other's ambassadors in 2018 after another bitter falling out, and relations remained tense ever since.