Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that his meetings in Indonesia were highly productive, covering a broad range of issues from defense cooperation and energy to artificial intelligence and the halal food industry.

In a statement posted on NSosyal social media account following his official visit, Fidan noted discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Foreign Minister Sugiono focused on ongoing cooperation and future joint initiatives between the two countries.

“Following our visit to Singapore, today’s engagements in our strategic partner Indonesia were highly productive in terms of advancing our multidimensional agenda,” Fidan said.

According to Fidan, the talks addressed cooperation in defense industries, transportation, energy, artificial intelligence and the halal food sector, as well as steps that could further strengthen bilateral ties.

He said both sides also reviewed projects aimed at achieving the $10 billion bilateral trade target set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Prabowo Subianto.

“We evaluated in detail the projects that will help us reach the $10 billion trade volume target,” Fidan said, adding that the vision demonstrated by both governments showed their readiness to pursue more concrete and effective cooperation in the coming period.

In April 2025, President Erdoğan noted that they discussed steps that can be taken to raise the trade volume to the target of $10 billion in a balanced and mutual manner in a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, as both leaders vowed to further boost cooperation.

For his part, Subianto hailed Ankara’s role in regional affairs and said Indonesia wants to take part in KAAN and submarine projects.

“I invited Turkish companies to invest. As leaders of the Global South and strategic partners, Indonesia and Türkiye must take on the responsibility of shaping a new global order,” he said, and added, “Indonesia is interested in participating in the KAAN and submarine projects.”

The discussions also included regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Middle East and evolving strategic dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fidan said the two sides exchanged views on a range of global issues and reaffirmed their close coordination on the Palestinian issue.

He stressed that Türkiye and Indonesia would continue their intensive cooperation as two friendly nations sharing common values and goals.