Amid a debate over the future of NATO, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says there is a historic opportunity to confirm it, namely the alliance’s summit in the Turkish capital Ankara in July.

Addressing a conference at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna on Wednesday, Fidan said Türkiye’s strategic necessity was maintaining trans-Atlantic ties. “A more capable and more European NATO will be at the center of the debate at the summit,” he said.

After NATO allies refused to give him the support ‌he was demanding in the Iran war, which he had begun without consulting or informing them, U.S. President Donald Trump openly questioned whether the U.S. should stand by NATO's mutual defense pact and said he was considering ⁠leaving the alliance. Months earlier, he had laid claim to Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging ⁠to fellow NATO member Denmark. Trump will likely skip the summit while Europe looks to bolster its defenses with more multilateral partnerships outside and inside NATO.

Fidan said a new security architecture that will be established after the Russia-Ukraine conflict will demonstrate whether Europe will be safe as a whole, noting that the post-World War II security architecture has been under great pressure. He noted that Türkiye has been a NATO ally for more than seven decades, and it was Türkiye’s strategic necessity to sustain the ties.

He added that Europe was “bigger than the EU” and its security and defense initiatives should be coordinated carefully with NATO and non-EU partners. “On the other hand, we witness a contradicting weaponization of the EU’s joint security and foreign policy,” he complained.

A key partner of NATO, Türkiye will host the leaders’ summit of the alliance for the second time in more than two decades. Heads of state and top figures from member countries will attend the summit scheduled to be held on July 7-8. Some 6,000 participants are expected to participate in the event. Türkiye this year marks the 74th anniversary of its admission to NATO and boasts the second biggest army of the alliance. It is the only country in NATO’s “southern flank” with a sizeable military power and a gateway to the Middle East and wider Asia. Security of the Black Sea also largely depends on Türkiye, especially amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which threatens maritime security.