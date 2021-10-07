Turkish and Iraqi delegations will meet Friday for consulate consultations, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran and his Iraqi counterpart Salih Husain Ali al-Tamimi are expected to meet in Ankara to attend the talks, which will focus on consulates, the ministry said.

Turkey has consulates in Irbil, Mosul and Basra provinces.

In 2014, Daesh took over the Turkish Consulate in Mosul and held 49 consulate personnel and their families captive, including former Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chair Öztürk Yılmaz, who founded the Innovation Party (YP), who was then the consul general to Mosul. The hostages were safely returned to Turkey after 101 days of captivity.