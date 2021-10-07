Turkish and Iraqi delegations will meet Friday for consulate consultations, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran and his Iraqi counterpart Salih Husain Ali al-Tamimi are expected to meet in Ankara to attend the talks, which will focus on consulates, the ministry said.
Turkey has consulates in Irbil, Mosul and Basra provinces.
In 2014, Daesh took over the Turkish Consulate in Mosul and held 49 consulate personnel and their families captive, including former Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chair Öztürk Yılmaz, who founded the Innovation Party (YP), who was then the consul general to Mosul. The hostages were safely returned to Turkey after 101 days of captivity.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.