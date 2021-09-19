Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop has left for Spain to hold talks as part of his three-day visit to boost ties. Şentop and an accompanying delegation will be welcomed by Turkey's Ambassador in Madrid Burak Akçapar.

On the second day of his visit, Şentop will meet Meritxell Batet, the president of Spain's Congress of Deputies. He will also meet Andre Gil, the president of the Senate.

He will also meet Susana Sumelzo, the chair of the Joint Congress-Senate Committee for the EU, and Pau Mari-Klose, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives.

Şentop will visit Granada and Cordoba on the last day of his visit.

Şentop's visit is the first in 27 years by a Turkish parliament speaker to Spain.

Last month, Spain sent two firefighting aircraft to Turkey to fight raging wildfires. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu thanked his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares for sending the planes to help battle the wildfires that had taken hold in Turkey.