Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, met in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, Fidan’s office said on X.

No more details about the meeting have been shared yet.

Fidan is visiting Saudi Arabia and is expected to highlight the growing political relations between the two countries in his discussions and express the goal of further boosting the rapidly expanding bilateral trade volume.

The Turkish foreign minister is also anticipated to emphasize the significance of the international community's increasing engagement with Syria's new administration, noting Saudi Arabia's positive approach in this regard. He is expected to call for a lifting of sanctions on Syria as the country seeks to recover from nearly 14 years of civil war.

The Saudi Foreign Minister visited Türkiye last year on July 14. Fidan also visited Riyadh earlier this month to attend a multilateral Syria meeting, where he met with his Saudi counterpart.