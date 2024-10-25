Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to travel to Djibouti next week to participate in a Türkiye-Africa ministerial meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation between Ankara and African nations.

The meeting, set for Nov. 2-3, will evaluate outcomes from a previous conference held in 2021 and explore potential avenues for deeper collaboration.

It is expected to draw representatives from 14 African countries, including Mauritania, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, the Union of Comoros, South Sudan, Chad, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Egypt.

Officials from the Turkish Foreign Ministry indicated that a joint statement and the "2022-2024 Joint Implementation Report" will be adopted at the end of the conference.

The Djibouti meeting comes as Türkiye enhances its presence and influence across the African continent. Over recent years, Ankara has significantly increased trade with African nations, which has surged nearly eight-fold, and has provided diplomatic and military support to various countries.

This strategic initiative aligns with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Africa initiative, focusing on improving political ties, trade, investments, cultural projects, security and military cooperation and development projects across the continent. Emphasizing the principle of "African solutions to African problems," Türkiye has established itself as a reliable partner for African nations by respecting local sensitivities in project development, experts claim.

Amid ongoing Turkish mediation efforts to resolve tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over a contentious deal involving a stretch of coastline leased from Somaliland, the Djibouti meeting seeks to solidify cooperation at a time when West Africa grapples with rising terrorism. While officials noted that mediation efforts have encountered challenges due to a lack of trust between the involved parties, Ankara remains hopeful for positive developments in the near future.

In recent days, Türkiye has bolstered its economic ties with African nations, including a cooperation agreement with Niger focused on mining, following a similar deal related to oil and gas signed in July. Turkish officials stated that Türkiye's Mineral Research and Exploration Authority (MTA) is set to commence gold production in three mining fields in Niger, with the projects protected by local security forces. This reflects Türkiye's growing ambitions on the continent as it competes with other major powers like France, Russia, and China for influence in Africa.

The Turkish government's strategic partnerships extend to defense, with the provision of military training and equipment designed to enhance national capabilities and support counterterrorism efforts. Officials highlighted the significant impact of Turkish drones, noting that countries such as Burkina Faso have increased their territorial control through the use of these advanced technologies.

The scale of the Turkish-African engagement over the past two decades is notable, with bilateral trade volume skyrocketing. Turkish diplomatic missions in Africa have expanded from 12 to 44, and the number of African diplomatic missions in Ankara has increased to 38.

In addition to economic and diplomatic ties, Ankara has leveraged soft power through educational initiatives and cultural exchanges.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation has established a network of 140 schools and institutions, serving 17,000 students, while approximately 60,000 African students are currently enrolled in Turkish educational institutions. The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs has intensified its humanitarian efforts and support for mosques and religious education throughout the region, further enhancing Türkiye's standing in Africa.

Moreover, Turkish Airlines (THY) has made significant strides in connecting Africa to the world, currently serving 62 destinations across the continent. It notably became the first airline to resume operations in Mogadishu in 2012 after the airport was rebuilt with Turkish assistance.