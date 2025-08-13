Türkiye and Botswana are taking steps to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday, calling Gaborone “an exemplary country in Africa with its political stability and economic success.”

Speaking at a news conference with Botswana’s International Relations Minister Phenyo Butale in the capital Ankara, Fidan said: “We prioritize our relations for Botswana's development. We just discussed topics within the scope of our new partnership. The minister will visit our defense industry investments tomorrow.”

Fidan added that as Türkiye expands its diplomatic network across Africa, Ankara will support Gaborone in opening its embassy in the Turkish capital.

He also noted that Türkiye provides scholarships to Botswana students, many of whom have chosen to study in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Regional and international issues were also discussed. “Botswana was one of the first countries to recognize Palestine in response to Israel's aggressive policies. As Türkiye, we are taking every measure possible to establish a lasting cease-fire in Gaza and end the humanitarian crisis,” Fidan said.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara’s multidimensional foreign policy.

Türkiye’s engagement with the African continent has been growing over the years. Since assuming office nearly two decades ago, first as prime minister, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has worked to foster ties with the continent, presenting Türkiye as a fairer partner than Africa’s former colonial powers.

Ankara has emphasized its desire to advance relations with the continent based on a win-win relationship and equal partnership, while maintaining mutual respect and understanding. Both sides have pledged to explore their potential for further expanding and deepening cooperation.